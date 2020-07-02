Amenities
6544 24th Ave NW Available 04/01/20 Ballard View home, Sleek, modern & spacious - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637759
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1923 sq ft stand alone newer construction home by Greenbuild development is 1/2 mile from Ballard's bustling Market street, shops, restaurants and nightlife. Enjoy open concept living, sophisticated finishes, high ceilings, generous bedrooms plus a very large roof top deck with
views of Mt Rainier, partial Puget Sound and city.
~ master suite with spa like bath on top floor
~ 2 bedroom , 3/4 bath on Main floor
~ Large Kitchen, living room, dining area + fireplace and 1/2 bath on main floor
~ Mini-split heat/AC on Main floor and master bedroom
~ Fabulous roof top with views of Mt Rainier, Puget Sound and partial downtown
~ Tons of storage closets
~ Dedicated covered off street parking
~ see virtual tour : https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637759
Nearby Parks: Ballard Playground, Golden Gardens, The Locks and Botanical Gardens, Ballard Commons Park, Webster Park.
Nearby Schools: Adams Elementary School, Whitman Middle School and Ballard High School
-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibilities.
-12 month lease
-1 small-medium pet under 30 lbs will be considered on case by case basis, Pet rent of $50/month will apply. All pets must go through www.petscreening.com
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response..
-~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
(RLNE5670756)