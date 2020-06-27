All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

6514 5th Ave NE

6514 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6514 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Greenlake Cape Cod - Greenlake Cape Cod - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2-story house with dining area and unfinished basement with ample storage. New carpet, range and refrigerator, full-size washer and dryer, and extra closet space. 1,100 sf + unfinished basement. Fenced back yard with patio, driveway parking, and gas heat. Just a couple of blocks from Greenlake and outdoor activities! Right off the bus line, near I-5 on-ramp, Microsoft shuttle, close to grocery (PCC and Whole Foods), shopping, restaurants, and coffee! No Pets / No Smoking. 12-month Lease. Available NOW. $3,295/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5086044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 5th Ave NE have any available units?
6514 5th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6514 5th Ave NE have?
Some of 6514 5th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 5th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6514 5th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 5th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6514 5th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6514 5th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6514 5th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6514 5th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6514 5th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 5th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6514 5th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6514 5th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6514 5th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 5th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 5th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
