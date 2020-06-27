6514 5th Ave NE

Amenities

Greenlake Cape Cod - Greenlake Cape Cod - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2-story house with dining area and unfinished basement with ample storage. New carpet, range and refrigerator, full-size washer and dryer, and extra closet space. 1,100 sf + unfinished basement. Fenced back yard with patio, driveway parking, and gas heat. Just a couple of blocks from Greenlake and outdoor activities! Right off the bus line, near I-5 on-ramp, Microsoft shuttle, close to grocery (PCC and Whole Foods), shopping, restaurants, and coffee! No Pets / No Smoking. 12-month Lease. Available NOW. $3,295/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



No Pets Allowed



