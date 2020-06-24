All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

6033 NE 61st Street

6033 Northeast 61st Street
Location

6033 Northeast 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Windermere

Amenities

6033 NE 61st Street Available 09/01/19 Windermere Home - Available September 1st! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath split level Windermere home sits up off the street in a great neighborhood! Wonderful fenced in back yard with beautiful covered wood patio/deck to be enjoyed rain or shine! Welcome to this bright and light home that pulls you in from the moment you walk in the front door. Go up a few stairs to the spacious living room and dining room with a fire place and all hardwood floors. Kitchen looks out to the large backyard and deck areas and has an additional hallway pantry. Three bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Head downstairs to a large family room with a 2nd wood burning fireplace and a 4th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom and an office and laundry room. Two car attached garage offers plenty of room for storage and two car driveway out front allows for additional off street parking. Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your heating bills down in the winter. You will love the close proximity to The University of Washington, Children's Hospital, and the Light Rail. Walk or run to Magnuson Park and jump in the lake! Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU. Microsoft Connector close by! Great public and private schools all close by. University Village is just 5 minutes away and offers everything from spin classes to coffee to great retail shopping and fantastic restaurants! Come see all this home has to offer! One cat allowed with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #universityofwashington #amazon/SLU #windermererentals #childrenshospital

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5102959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 NE 61st Street have any available units?
6033 NE 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 NE 61st Street have?
Some of 6033 NE 61st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 NE 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
6033 NE 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 NE 61st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6033 NE 61st Street is pet friendly.
Does 6033 NE 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 6033 NE 61st Street offers parking.
Does 6033 NE 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 NE 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 NE 61st Street have a pool?
No, 6033 NE 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 6033 NE 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 6033 NE 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 NE 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6033 NE 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
