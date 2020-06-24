Amenities

6033 NE 61st Street Available 09/01/19 Windermere Home - Available September 1st! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath split level Windermere home sits up off the street in a great neighborhood! Wonderful fenced in back yard with beautiful covered wood patio/deck to be enjoyed rain or shine! Welcome to this bright and light home that pulls you in from the moment you walk in the front door. Go up a few stairs to the spacious living room and dining room with a fire place and all hardwood floors. Kitchen looks out to the large backyard and deck areas and has an additional hallway pantry. Three bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Head downstairs to a large family room with a 2nd wood burning fireplace and a 4th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom and an office and laundry room. Two car attached garage offers plenty of room for storage and two car driveway out front allows for additional off street parking. Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your heating bills down in the winter. You will love the close proximity to The University of Washington, Children's Hospital, and the Light Rail. Walk or run to Magnuson Park and jump in the lake! Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU. Microsoft Connector close by! Great public and private schools all close by. University Village is just 5 minutes away and offers everything from spin classes to coffee to great retail shopping and fantastic restaurants! Come see all this home has to offer! One cat allowed with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



