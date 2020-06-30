588 Bell Street

Amenities

The Insignia is the newest and most luxurious addition to Seattle's skyline. With unparalleled amenities commanded by modern day urbanites coupled with top of the line home finishes, the Insignia IS the latest and greatest. Five-star amenity package includes a 24-hour concierge, professional management staff, state of the art screening room, two-story fully equipped fitness center (yoga & pilates studio), 7th floor park terrace, mechanical car wash and two 41st floor multi-use resident floors with several rooftop sun decks, a game room, private entertainment/media room, bar station and dog run. Phenomenal, never before captured views of the city can be enjoyed by all in this unique space! The building offers secured parking, additional storage, bike racks, and is conveniently located with easy access to both Belltown and South Lake Union neighborhood attractions/nightlife, I-5 and hwy 99, Amazon and downtown. Available August 1st: This 2 bedroom + home office / 1.75 bathroom condo is perched on the 8th floor overlooking the lush resident park and offers tons of custom upgrades throughout. Open northwest city views are enjoyed throughout and natural light will never be an issue in this sun-drenched home. The floor plan features a spacious kitchen that overlooks the living/dining area, two graciously sized bedrooms, tons of closet space (California Closet built-ins), two luxurious spa-like bathrooms, and a large covered patio. Custom upgrades include a Murphy Bed and home office (guest room), oversized pantry with an additional home office built-in, custom lighting, high-end window treatments and more! Gorgeous finishes include quartz kitchen countertops; sleek European-inspired cabinetry; Bosch stainless steel gas cooktop and cabinet-front dishwasher; Thermador cabinet-front refrigerator; Grohe faucets and fixtures; hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room; plush carpeting in the bedrooms; Whirlpool washer/dryer; marble bathroom countertops; and central heating and A/C. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, parking and storage included! Please call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment - 206-799-9949



Terms: 12 month lease+; application and screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application