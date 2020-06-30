All apartments in Seattle
588 Bell Street

588 Bell Street · (206) 245-5990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

588 Bell Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
yoga
The Insignia is the newest and most luxurious addition to Seattle's skyline. With unparalleled amenities commanded by modern day urbanites coupled with top of the line home finishes, the Insignia IS the latest and greatest. Five-star amenity package includes a 24-hour concierge, professional management staff, state of the art screening room, two-story fully equipped fitness center (yoga & pilates studio), 7th floor park terrace, mechanical car wash and two 41st floor multi-use resident floors with several rooftop sun decks, a game room, private entertainment/media room, bar station and dog run. Phenomenal, never before captured views of the city can be enjoyed by all in this unique space! The building offers secured parking, additional storage, bike racks, and is conveniently located with easy access to both Belltown and South Lake Union neighborhood attractions/nightlife, I-5 and hwy 99, Amazon and downtown. Available August 1st: This 2 bedroom + home office / 1.75 bathroom condo is perched on the 8th floor overlooking the lush resident park and offers tons of custom upgrades throughout. Open northwest city views are enjoyed throughout and natural light will never be an issue in this sun-drenched home. The floor plan features a spacious kitchen that overlooks the living/dining area, two graciously sized bedrooms, tons of closet space (California Closet built-ins), two luxurious spa-like bathrooms, and a large covered patio. Custom upgrades include a Murphy Bed and home office (guest room), oversized pantry with an additional home office built-in, custom lighting, high-end window treatments and more! Gorgeous finishes include quartz kitchen countertops; sleek European-inspired cabinetry; Bosch stainless steel gas cooktop and cabinet-front dishwasher; Thermador cabinet-front refrigerator; Grohe faucets and fixtures; hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room; plush carpeting in the bedrooms; Whirlpool washer/dryer; marble bathroom countertops; and central heating and A/C. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, parking and storage included! Please call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment - 206-799-9949

Terms: 12 month lease+; application and screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 Bell Street have any available units?
588 Bell Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 588 Bell Street have?
Some of 588 Bell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Bell Street currently offering any rent specials?
588 Bell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Bell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 588 Bell Street is pet friendly.
Does 588 Bell Street offer parking?
Yes, 588 Bell Street offers parking.
Does 588 Bell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 588 Bell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Bell Street have a pool?
Yes, 588 Bell Street has a pool.
Does 588 Bell Street have accessible units?
No, 588 Bell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Bell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 588 Bell Street has units with dishwashers.
