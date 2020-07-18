All apartments in Seattle
5644 35th Ave SW
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:07 AM

5644 35th Ave SW

5644 35th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5644 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
West Seattle Home - Available April 20th! This charming 2 bed and 1.5 bath West Seattle home is perfectly situated on 35th Ave SW for an easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU! You will love the bright and cheery kitchen with a side eating nook that looks out to the fully fenced backyard area with a covered patio. Living room and dedicated dining room give this home a spacious but cozy feel! The partially finished basement area has the 2nd bedroom and tons of added room for storage and/or a workspace, along with a 3/4 bath and washing machine and dryer. Two off street parking spots in the back alley and a detached garage for extra storage items. Large, fenced backyard is great for kids, entertaining and relaxing. Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your heating bills down in the winter! This home is centrally located to all the amenities of the family-friendly West Seattle neighborhood, close to shopping, parks, beaches, great schools and easy bus access to downtown and Amazon campus and Microsoft Connector close by. One dog OK with $485 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smokers.

To view this property, please contact Netanya Richards, Seattle, WA, with Avenue One Residential at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4838317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 35th Ave SW have any available units?
5644 35th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5644 35th Ave SW have?
Some of 5644 35th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 35th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5644 35th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 35th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5644 35th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 5644 35th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5644 35th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5644 35th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 35th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 35th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5644 35th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5644 35th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5644 35th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 35th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5644 35th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
