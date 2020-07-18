5644 35th Ave SW

Amenities

West Seattle Home - Available April 20th! This charming 2 bed and 1.5 bath West Seattle home is perfectly situated on 35th Ave SW for an easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU! You will love the bright and cheery kitchen with a side eating nook that looks out to the fully fenced backyard area with a covered patio. Living room and dedicated dining room give this home a spacious but cozy feel! The partially finished basement area has the 2nd bedroom and tons of added room for storage and/or a workspace, along with a 3/4 bath and washing machine and dryer. Two off street parking spots in the back alley and a detached garage for extra storage items. Large, fenced backyard is great for kids, entertaining and relaxing. Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your heating bills down in the winter! This home is centrally located to all the amenities of the family-friendly West Seattle neighborhood, close to shopping, parks, beaches, great schools and easy bus access to downtown and Amazon campus and Microsoft Connector close by. One dog OK with $485 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smokers.



