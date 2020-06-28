Amenities

5611 40th Ave NE Available 09/01/19 Cute house/awesome neighborhood near U Village - Great neighborhood, cute house and private, big back yard. This house features 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, lots of hardwoods and a nice deck that is great for entertaining or relaxing in the sunshine. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room with fireplace, dining room that walks out to deck, and the kitchen. The downstairs features a full mother-in-law with kitchen and eating space, large bedroom, and 3/4 bath with laundry. The eating area opens to the backyard. There is a small gardening/storages shed in the back yard. Very convenient location near multiple bus lines. Close to U-Village, University of Washington, Children's Hospital, Metropolitan Market, PCC Natural Market, Burke-Gilman trail and many parks.



-This is a non-smoking residence

-Dogs negotiable: $50/month will apply

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

-Showings by appointment only and no application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Mgmt. agent.

-All calls/e-mails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.

-The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be paid in installments if necessary (up to a maximum of six months)



No Cats Allowed



