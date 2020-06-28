All apartments in Seattle
5611 40th Ave NE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

5611 40th Ave NE

5611 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5611 40th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5611 40th Ave NE Available 09/01/19 Cute house/awesome neighborhood near U Village - Great neighborhood, cute house and private, big back yard. This house features 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, lots of hardwoods and a nice deck that is great for entertaining or relaxing in the sunshine. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room with fireplace, dining room that walks out to deck, and the kitchen. The downstairs features a full mother-in-law with kitchen and eating space, large bedroom, and 3/4 bath with laundry. The eating area opens to the backyard. There is a small gardening/storages shed in the back yard. Very convenient location near multiple bus lines. Close to U-Village, University of Washington, Children's Hospital, Metropolitan Market, PCC Natural Market, Burke-Gilman trail and many parks.

-This is a non-smoking residence
-Dogs negotiable: $50/month will apply
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
-Showings by appointment only and no application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Mgmt. agent.
-All calls/e-mails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.
-The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be paid in installments if necessary (up to a maximum of six months)

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 40th Ave NE have any available units?
5611 40th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5611 40th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5611 40th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 40th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 40th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5611 40th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5611 40th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5611 40th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 40th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 40th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5611 40th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5611 40th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5611 40th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 40th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 40th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 40th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5611 40th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
