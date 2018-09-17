5602 46th Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely remodeled 1912 charmer in a great West Seattle neighborhood. Lots of old world charm throughout. Beautifully refinished fir floors on the main level. Large living and dining rooms with box beam ceiling, built-ins and bay window. Great kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertop, stainless appliances and charming breakfast nook. Large partially finished basement with family room, den/office, 3/4 bath, tons of storage/hobby space and laundry area. No smoking / No Pets



Terms: 1 year lease minimum