Seattle, WA
5602 46th Ave SW
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:54 AM

5602 46th Ave SW

5602 46th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5602 46th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 1912 charmer in a great West Seattle neighborhood. Lots of old world charm throughout. Beautifully refinished fir floors on the main level. Large living and dining rooms with box beam ceiling, built-ins and bay window. Great kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertop, stainless appliances and charming breakfast nook. Large partially finished basement with family room, den/office, 3/4 bath, tons of storage/hobby space and laundry area. No smoking / No Pets

Terms: 1 year lease minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 46th Ave SW have any available units?
5602 46th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 46th Ave SW have?
Some of 5602 46th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 46th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5602 46th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 46th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 5602 46th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5602 46th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 5602 46th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 5602 46th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 46th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 46th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5602 46th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5602 46th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5602 46th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 46th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5602 46th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

