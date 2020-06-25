All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:32 PM

5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A

5553 Phinney Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5553 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, newer townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5BA, secure underground garage parking Modern and sophisticated style, located in great Phinney Ridge neighborhood Bright living area with modern kitchen on entry level. Slab quartz countertops with tile backsplash European-inspired custom cabinetry Designer interiors with feature glass curtain wall on main floor Pre-finished hardwood flooring throughout main living areas Entertaining roof decks w/wood decking surface. Great view. Master suite on top floor with heated master bath floor. 2 good size bedrooms on bottom floor with one full bath. Energy efficient, stainless steel gourmet appliance suite Energy efficient light fixtures. Just minutes away from Woodland Park Zoo and Green Lake. Easy commute to downtown, close to buses, stores, and much more. First/last/deposit ($3000). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available early March! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A have any available units?
5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A have?
Some of 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A offers parking.
Does 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A have a pool?
No, 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

