5553 Phinney Avenue North - A, Unit A

Nice, newer townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5BA, secure underground garage parking Modern and sophisticated style, located in great Phinney Ridge neighborhood Bright living area with modern kitchen on entry level. Slab quartz countertops with tile backsplash European-inspired custom cabinetry Designer interiors with feature glass curtain wall on main floor Pre-finished hardwood flooring throughout main living areas Entertaining roof decks w/wood decking surface. Great view. Master suite on top floor with heated master bath floor. 2 good size bedrooms on bottom floor with one full bath. Energy efficient, stainless steel gourmet appliance suite Energy efficient light fixtures. Just minutes away from Woodland Park Zoo and Green Lake. Easy commute to downtown, close to buses, stores, and much more. First/last/deposit ($3000). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available early March! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.