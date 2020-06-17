555 North East Ravenna Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool

Charming TOP FLOOR unit in Ravenna fourplex comes complete with 2 bright bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an open living room, private balcony, and a breakfast bar off the kitchen! Brand new carpet and vinyl throughout. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove and fridge. Located in the beautiful Greenlake/Ravenna neighborhood you can easily access the lake. This unit is also close to many great shops and restaurants such as the Latona Pub, is on a bus line and has easy access to I-5! Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 bedrooms - 1 bath - Approx 800 SF - New carpet and vinyl throughout - Dishwasher/Disposal - Large storage room included in rent - Large private balcony - Individual forced air gas furnace. - Laundry onsite - Street Parking - No Smoking / No pets - 12 month lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay gas Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!