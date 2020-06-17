All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

555 North East Ravenna Boulevard

555 NE Ravenna Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

555 NE Ravenna Blvd, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Charming TOP FLOOR unit in Ravenna fourplex comes complete with 2 bright bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an open living room, private balcony, and a breakfast bar off the kitchen! Brand new carpet and vinyl throughout. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove and fridge. Located in the beautiful Greenlake/Ravenna neighborhood you can easily access the lake. This unit is also close to many great shops and restaurants such as the Latona Pub, is on a bus line and has easy access to I-5! Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 bedrooms - 1 bath - Approx 800 SF - New carpet and vinyl throughout - Dishwasher/Disposal - Large storage room included in rent - Large private balcony - Individual forced air gas furnace. - Laundry onsite - Street Parking - No Smoking / No pets - 12 month lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay gas Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard have any available units?
555 North East Ravenna Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard have?
Some of 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
555 North East Ravenna Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard offer parking?
No, 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard has a pool.
Does 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 North East Ravenna Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
