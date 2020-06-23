5522 25th Ave NE

Amenities

Gorgeous Ravenna Home - Spring special - $200 off first month's rent! Lease to September 2019 only, and all utilities included. Welcome to this gorgeous Ravenna four bedroom, 2.75 bath home! Great open floor plan features designer kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Living Room has a marble fireplace, Master bedroom has en-suite including double sinks and amazing walk-in shower. Two bedrooms and office / den and full bath on main floor. Lower level has bonus room, full bath and two additional bedrooms.



Amazing location close to business and major thoroughfares. Near to University of Washington Seattle, UW Medical Center, Seattle Children's Hospital, and University Village. Enjoy great dining, shopping, Farmers' Market, Parks, Arboretum, and more!



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~Lease to Sept. 2019 only.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six month

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4727191)