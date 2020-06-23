All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5522 25th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5522 25th Ave NE

5522 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5522 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous Ravenna Home - Spring special - $200 off first month's rent! Lease to September 2019 only, and all utilities included. Welcome to this gorgeous Ravenna four bedroom, 2.75 bath home! Great open floor plan features designer kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Living Room has a marble fireplace, Master bedroom has en-suite including double sinks and amazing walk-in shower. Two bedrooms and office / den and full bath on main floor. Lower level has bonus room, full bath and two additional bedrooms.

Amazing location close to business and major thoroughfares. Near to University of Washington Seattle, UW Medical Center, Seattle Children's Hospital, and University Village. Enjoy great dining, shopping, Farmers' Market, Parks, Arboretum, and more!

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~Lease to Sept. 2019 only.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six month
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4727191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 25th Ave NE have any available units?
5522 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5522 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 5522 25th Ave NE's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5522 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5522 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5522 25th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5522 25th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5522 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 25th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5522 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5522 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5522 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
