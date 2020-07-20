Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated clubhouse

5444 29th Ave. SW Available 04/01/19 Private Oasis in W. Seattle - Fabulous Tri-Level on gorgeous flat, landscaped lot! Perfect layout and ample room in this fully updated 2BR/2BA home. Peaceful oasis near city backs to Greenbelt. Close to community center, play fields, Longfellow Creek Trails & West Seattle Golf Course. Vaulted ceilings in living/kitchen, and dining room along with new hardwood floors and a natural wood burning fireplace. Dining room opens to a large 2nd story deck for entertaining and adds a nice extension to the main floor living space. Terrific over-sized bedrooms on the top floor including a master bath.

$2695 security deposit, $40 application fee, pets will be considered on a case by case basis with refundable pet deposit and a nominal pet rent. Tenants to pay all utilites.



(RLNE4724093)