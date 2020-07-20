All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5444 29th Ave. SW

5444 29th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5444 29th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
High Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5444 29th Ave. SW Available 04/01/19 Private Oasis in W. Seattle - Fabulous Tri-Level on gorgeous flat, landscaped lot! Perfect layout and ample room in this fully updated 2BR/2BA home. Peaceful oasis near city backs to Greenbelt. Close to community center, play fields, Longfellow Creek Trails & West Seattle Golf Course. Vaulted ceilings in living/kitchen, and dining room along with new hardwood floors and a natural wood burning fireplace. Dining room opens to a large 2nd story deck for entertaining and adds a nice extension to the main floor living space. Terrific over-sized bedrooms on the top floor including a master bath.
$2695 security deposit, $40 application fee, pets will be considered on a case by case basis with refundable pet deposit and a nominal pet rent. Tenants to pay all utilites.

(RLNE4724093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5444 29th Ave. SW have any available units?
5444 29th Ave. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5444 29th Ave. SW have?
Some of 5444 29th Ave. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5444 29th Ave. SW currently offering any rent specials?
5444 29th Ave. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5444 29th Ave. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5444 29th Ave. SW is pet friendly.
Does 5444 29th Ave. SW offer parking?
Yes, 5444 29th Ave. SW offers parking.
Does 5444 29th Ave. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5444 29th Ave. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5444 29th Ave. SW have a pool?
No, 5444 29th Ave. SW does not have a pool.
Does 5444 29th Ave. SW have accessible units?
No, 5444 29th Ave. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5444 29th Ave. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5444 29th Ave. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
