5414 25th Ave SW

Looking for 1 more roomate to share-5 bedroom home - Property Id: 81785



Are you looking for a clean and quite room for rent? If so please text or email us to attend an upcoming Open House.



*NO Pets Please*



You will be one of 5 people sharing this 1 1/2 bathroom, 5 bedroom brick home with back yard deck. Its in a great location in West Seattle, fully furnished common areas and bedroom to rent for $900/ month/ person includes all utilities. **No Pets Please**



Take a 20 minute bus ride down town, street parking is plentiful. Choose from 2 bedrooms in this 5 bedroom beautiful brick home with large back yard and deck for cook outs. The roommate ages range from 28 to 40.



My wife Cassandra and I are occasionally over to take care of the place. Feel free to ask us any questions. The house is very quite. Everybody is busy working or they relax in their bedrooms. Feel free to contact Mike at 206.817.2735.



Thanks, Mike and Cassandra Collins

No Pets Allowed



