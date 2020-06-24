All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5414 25th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5414 25th Ave SW
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

5414 25th Ave SW

5414 25th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5414 25th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Looking for 1 more roomate to share-5 bedroom home - Property Id: 81785

Are you looking for a clean and quite room for rent? If so please text or email us to attend an upcoming Open House.

*NO Pets Please*

You will be one of 5 people sharing this 1 1/2 bathroom, 5 bedroom brick home with back yard deck. Its in a great location in West Seattle, fully furnished common areas and bedroom to rent for $900/ month/ person includes all utilities. **No Pets Please**

Take a 20 minute bus ride down town, street parking is plentiful. Choose from 2 bedrooms in this 5 bedroom beautiful brick home with large back yard and deck for cook outs. The roommate ages range from 28 to 40.

My wife Cassandra and I are occasionally over to take care of the place. Feel free to ask us any questions. The house is very quite. Everybody is busy working or they relax in their bedrooms. Feel free to contact Mike at 206.817.2735.

Thanks, Mike and Cassandra Collins
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81785
Property Id 81785

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 25th Ave SW have any available units?
5414 25th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 25th Ave SW have?
Some of 5414 25th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 25th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5414 25th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 25th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 5414 25th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5414 25th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 5414 25th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 5414 25th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5414 25th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 25th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5414 25th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5414 25th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5414 25th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 25th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 25th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University