Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

537 Martin Luther King Way S #B Available 07/15/19 Modern, Best of Everything, Fantastic Location! - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



This is a two bdrm townhouse with an additional smaller bedroom and lofted area for a guest room, office, den or small family room. Newer ultra modern home on a beautiful tree-lined street. The first floor has a small "bedroom" with a door out to the patio. There is a 3/4 bath on this floor also. The main floor is completely open with a cooks kitchen, stainless appliances, pantry and is open to the living area with a deck off of the living room. Upstairs features the master bedroom with a beautiful bathroom attached and loft can be used as a sitting area. Open and light-filled - high vaulted ceilings, windows abound with lots of designer touches, including remote control blinds.



Fantastic location and close to everything.

Surrounded by parks, Judkins Park, Frink Park, Pratt Park, Flo Ware Park and Sam Smith Park. Walking distance to groceries, restaurants and coffee. Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Just a short distance to Leschi where you can enjoy summer picnics, sunbathing, and beach walks along Lake Washington. Great place for joggers, bikers and walkers alike. 5 minutes to I-90 and I-90 Bike Trail. Bike to Lake Sammamish! In-City living at its best!



*Two of the bedrooms are small. Master bedroom can handle a queen size bed, the other bedroom and loft area would be best for a full, futon or twin sized bed.



Garage and plenty of street parking. Full Sized Washer and Dryer.



This home is a unique blend of space, privacy, and luxury and will not stay on the market long. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment."



We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- $30/m for Vivant security system.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.

- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



