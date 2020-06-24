5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4

Amenities

Spacious two-bedroom and two-bathroom condominium unit situated in 21st Avenue in the University District neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means most errands can be accomplished on foot. The unit offers more than the usual; it has a fireplace where you can heat yourself up on a cold night. Windows that shed good light inside during mornings, and hardwood floor. For someone who loves cooking, the kitchen will be a happy place for you because it has wide space where you can do and multi-task all you want when preparing food. There are also a lot of cabinets that you can use for storage. Plus this unit comes with appliances that are ready to use like refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and oven/range. Owner only allows cats with pet deposit and water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees are covered as well.



Walk score: 89



Nearby parks:

Ravenna Park, Ravenna Woods and Ravenna / Cowen Park



Nearby Schools:

Roosevelt High School - 0.79 miles, 9/10

Bryant Elementary School - 0.69 miles, 9/10

Eckstein Middle School - 1.13 miles, 8/10

Laurelhurst Elementary School - 1.32 miles, 6/10



NEARBY TRANSIT:

(Bus lines)

74 - 0.1 miles

372 - 0.2 miles

980 - 0.2 miles

73 - 0.3 miles



