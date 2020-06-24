All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4

5216 21st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5216 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious two-bedroom and two-bathroom condominium unit situated in 21st Avenue in the University District neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means most errands can be accomplished on foot. The unit offers more than the usual; it has a fireplace where you can heat yourself up on a cold night. Windows that shed good light inside during mornings, and hardwood floor. For someone who loves cooking, the kitchen will be a happy place for you because it has wide space where you can do and multi-task all you want when preparing food. There are also a lot of cabinets that you can use for storage. Plus this unit comes with appliances that are ready to use like refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and oven/range. Owner only allows cats with pet deposit and water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees are covered as well.

Walk score: 89

Nearby parks:
Ravenna Park, Ravenna Woods and Ravenna / Cowen Park

Nearby Schools:
Roosevelt High School - 0.79 miles, 9/10
Bryant Elementary School - 0.69 miles, 9/10
Eckstein Middle School - 1.13 miles, 8/10
Laurelhurst Elementary School - 1.32 miles, 6/10

NEARBY TRANSIT:
(Bus lines)
74 - 0.1 miles
372 - 0.2 miles
980 - 0.2 miles
73 - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4694299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 have any available units?
5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 have?
Some of 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Zindorf
714 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University