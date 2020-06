Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 2 bed / 1.75 bath condo in the heart of Cap Hill with views of Space Needle, QA and Olympics. Perfectly located steps from all that Broadway has to offer. Walk to Amazon, SLU & Downtown. Link station minutes from your door to the world. Condo has wood fireplace for those cool nights, balcony, dining room, in unit washer dryer and 1 parking in garage.