Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access parking on-site laundry lobby smoke-free community

Situated in the heart of lower Queen Anne’s commercial district, the Gordon Apartments is a beautifully restored, classic, 1929 brick building with many modern amenities often lacking in vintage buildings.



Each spacious apartment features all the charming details of the late 1920’s including picture rail molding, coved ceilings, hardwood floors, Moorish archways, gorgeous fixtures, and even an special nook built for the first telephones. Recent updates add fabulous modern amenities including imported granite counters and dishwashers. And, with a Walk Score in the high 90’s, it’s incredibly easy to live without a car or driving for a long time!