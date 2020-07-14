All apartments in Seattle
Gordon Apartments
Gordon Apartments

527 1st Avenue North · (530) 285-5963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

527 1st Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 527 1st Ave N - 203 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 527 1st Ave N - 305 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 464 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gordon Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
parking
on-site laundry
lobby
smoke-free community
Situated in the heart of lower Queen Anne’s commercial district, the Gordon Apartments is a beautifully restored, classic, 1929 brick building with many modern amenities often lacking in vintage buildings.

Each spacious apartment features all the charming details of the late 1920’s including picture rail molding, coved ceilings, hardwood floors, Moorish archways, gorgeous fixtures, and even an special nook built for the first telephones. Recent updates add fabulous modern amenities including imported granite counters and dishwashers. And, with a Walk Score in the high 90’s, it’s incredibly easy to live without a car or driving for a long time!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 65 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gordon Apartments have any available units?
Gordon Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Gordon Apartments have?
Some of Gordon Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gordon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Gordon Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gordon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Gordon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Gordon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Gordon Apartments offers parking.
Does Gordon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gordon Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gordon Apartments have a pool?
No, Gordon Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Gordon Apartments have accessible units?
No, Gordon Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Gordon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gordon Apartments has units with dishwashers.
