Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

521 Stadium Place South

521 Stadium Place South · No Longer Available
Location

521 Stadium Place South, Seattle, WA 98104
Pioneer Square

Amenities

coffee bar
elevator
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
internet access
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,990/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Seattle with this spacious one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Pioneer Square home with stunning views over the city.(ID #SEA14)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cozy living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Pioneer Square apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Pioneer Square, known as Seattles first neighborhood.Internet companies, art galleries, coffee shops, bookstores, and trendy bars fill the Romanesque buildings. After a long day at the office, many like to unwind in secluded Waterfall Garden Park or grab dinner to go from one of the many food trucks at Occidental Square. The first skyscraper in Seattle, Smith Tower, is also located here, offering a 365-degree view of downtown. This historic neighborhood is accessible via bus, train, light rail, streetcar, and even water taxi or ferry. However, its also considered to be one of the most walkable areas in all of Seattle.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Stadium Place South have any available units?
521 Stadium Place South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Stadium Place South have?
Some of 521 Stadium Place South's amenities include coffee bar, elevator, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Stadium Place South currently offering any rent specials?
521 Stadium Place South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Stadium Place South pet-friendly?
No, 521 Stadium Place South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 521 Stadium Place South offer parking?
No, 521 Stadium Place South does not offer parking.
Does 521 Stadium Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Stadium Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Stadium Place South have a pool?
No, 521 Stadium Place South does not have a pool.
Does 521 Stadium Place South have accessible units?
No, 521 Stadium Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Stadium Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Stadium Place South does not have units with dishwashers.

