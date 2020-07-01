521 Stadium Place South

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities coffee bar elevator internet access

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $2,990/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Show up and start living from day one in Seattle with this spacious one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Pioneer Square home with stunning views over the city.(ID #SEA14)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cozy living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Pioneer Square apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements



-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in Pioneer Square, known as Seattles first neighborhood.Internet companies, art galleries, coffee shops, bookstores, and trendy bars fill the Romanesque buildings. After a long day at the office, many like to unwind in secluded Waterfall Garden Park or grab dinner to go from one of the many food trucks at Occidental Square. The first skyscraper in Seattle, Smith Tower, is also located here, offering a 365-degree view of downtown. This historic neighborhood is accessible via bus, train, light rail, streetcar, and even water taxi or ferry. However, its also considered to be one of the most walkable areas in all of Seattle.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.