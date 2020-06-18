All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 509 5th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
509 5th Ave W
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

509 5th Ave W

509 5th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

509 5th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Furnished 2 bed + den with sound views. 3-5 month lease - Furnished condo available for a SHORT TERM, 3-5month lease (available only until the end of May). This 1200+ sqft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath with office/den has a large living room with hardwood floors and slider that leads out to deck with great sound views. Full size kitchen with oven/stove, fridge, dishwasher and disposal. Unit has plenty of storage, laundry room and small workshop area. 1 off street parking space included.

Tenant pays gas and electric.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2670882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 5th Ave W have any available units?
509 5th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 5th Ave W have?
Some of 509 5th Ave W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 5th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
509 5th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 5th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 509 5th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 509 5th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 509 5th Ave W offers parking.
Does 509 5th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 5th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 5th Ave W have a pool?
No, 509 5th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 509 5th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 509 5th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 509 5th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 5th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University