509 5th Ave W

Furnished 2 bed + den with sound views. 3-5 month lease - Furnished condo available for a SHORT TERM, 3-5month lease (available only until the end of May). This 1200+ sqft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath with office/den has a large living room with hardwood floors and slider that leads out to deck with great sound views. Full size kitchen with oven/stove, fridge, dishwasher and disposal. Unit has plenty of storage, laundry room and small workshop area. 1 off street parking space included.



Tenant pays gas and electric.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2670882)