Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

508 24th Ave. S.

508 24th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

508 24th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
pet friendly
508 24th Ave. S. Available 07/15/19 Comfortable City Living! - 508 24th Ave. S. Seattle

The ever popular Central District makes a great choice for people who prefer a walk-able urban lifestyle. An Elite 2-story Townhome, 3br/2ba, 1720 sq ft. plus, built in 1997, open floor plan, kitchen has granite counters and eating space, vaulted ceilings, extra large bedrooms, tons of closet space, full size w/d, deck, small fenced yard, garage, on bus-line, walk to Starbucks, Red Apple, coffee shops, eateries, and more! $2300 sec. dep. $40 app fee each. Dog possible w/deposit & additional pet rent, no cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3516998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 24th Ave. S. have any available units?
508 24th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 24th Ave. S. have?
Some of 508 24th Ave. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 24th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
508 24th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 24th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 24th Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 508 24th Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 508 24th Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 508 24th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 24th Ave. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 24th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 508 24th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 508 24th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 508 24th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 508 24th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 24th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
