508 24th Ave. S. Available 07/15/19 Comfortable City Living! - 508 24th Ave. S. Seattle



The ever popular Central District makes a great choice for people who prefer a walk-able urban lifestyle. An Elite 2-story Townhome, 3br/2ba, 1720 sq ft. plus, built in 1997, open floor plan, kitchen has granite counters and eating space, vaulted ceilings, extra large bedrooms, tons of closet space, full size w/d, deck, small fenced yard, garage, on bus-line, walk to Starbucks, Red Apple, coffee shops, eateries, and more! $2300 sec. dep. $40 app fee each. Dog possible w/deposit & additional pet rent, no cats.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3516998)