5017 40th AVE NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LUXURY 3 BED, 3 BATH SEATTLE TOWNHOME FOR RENT; AVAILABLE NOW! - **$2795/month rent; Available NOW; Pets considered on a case by case basis**

**3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 1270 SF, Small yard/patio, Garage**

** First month's rent ($2795) and security deposit ($2795) due upon move in.

**Garage, Fireplace, Like-new condition, High End Finishes; Utilities are not included**

Apply at: http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers high end, like new, spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom living space in desirable Bryant/Hawthorne Hills area of Seattle. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home is in nice neighborhood right off of Sand Point Way providing a great neighborhood blocks away from dining, entertainment, and shopping. Home is in great condition with no problems. Home has large windows and high ceilings that provide great natural light. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Luxury kitchen has all the amenities needed including granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas range, lots of cabinet space, and custom light fixtures. First floor of home has garage, 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom. Main floor is an open concept with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Upper floor has 2 spacious bedrooms and full bathroom as well as laundry. 1 car garage has internal entrance and has automatic door opener for easy access. Home has nice patio and small, private yard area perfect for BBQing or for pets.



Home location is just off of Sand Point Way NE next to Lake Washington. Location could not be better. Sand Point Way, 520 and I-5 provides a quick commute by car, bicycle or bus (bus 75 becomes 32 no transfer required) to University of Washington, University Village, Childrens Hospital, Downtown Seattle. Home has a very high Walk score of 80 and Bike score of 90. Close to recreation, food, entertainment, shopping, parks, and work. Points of interest nearby include:

-Lake Washington, Lake Union, Union Bay, Green Lake, and Pontiac Bay all very close.

-Magnuson Park (1 mile), Mathews Beach Park (three blocks), Sand Point Community Center (1/2 mile), Burke-Gilman Bicycle Trail ( 1 block to get on the trail toward Seattle or Redmond)

-Amazon, Microsoft, UW, U-Village, Northgate Mall, Facebook & many other businesses nearby



Schools in area are highly ranked and include:

-Bryant Elementary

-Eckstein Middle School

-Roosevelt High School

-UW



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or Call today!



(RLNE3257647)