All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5017 40th AVE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5017 40th AVE NE
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

5017 40th AVE NE

5017 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5017 40th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LUXURY 3 BED, 3 BATH SEATTLE TOWNHOME FOR RENT; AVAILABLE NOW! - **$2795/month rent; Available NOW; Pets considered on a case by case basis**
**3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 1270 SF, Small yard/patio, Garage**
** First month's rent ($2795) and security deposit ($2795) due upon move in.
**Garage, Fireplace, Like-new condition, High End Finishes; Utilities are not included**
Apply at: http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers high end, like new, spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom living space in desirable Bryant/Hawthorne Hills area of Seattle. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home is in nice neighborhood right off of Sand Point Way providing a great neighborhood blocks away from dining, entertainment, and shopping. Home is in great condition with no problems. Home has large windows and high ceilings that provide great natural light. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Luxury kitchen has all the amenities needed including granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas range, lots of cabinet space, and custom light fixtures. First floor of home has garage, 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom. Main floor is an open concept with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Upper floor has 2 spacious bedrooms and full bathroom as well as laundry. 1 car garage has internal entrance and has automatic door opener for easy access. Home has nice patio and small, private yard area perfect for BBQing or for pets.

Home location is just off of Sand Point Way NE next to Lake Washington. Location could not be better. Sand Point Way, 520 and I-5 provides a quick commute by car, bicycle or bus (bus 75 becomes 32 no transfer required) to University of Washington, University Village, Childrens Hospital, Downtown Seattle. Home has a very high Walk score of 80 and Bike score of 90. Close to recreation, food, entertainment, shopping, parks, and work. Points of interest nearby include:
-Lake Washington, Lake Union, Union Bay, Green Lake, and Pontiac Bay all very close.
-Magnuson Park (1 mile), Mathews Beach Park (three blocks), Sand Point Community Center (1/2 mile), Burke-Gilman Bicycle Trail ( 1 block to get on the trail toward Seattle or Redmond)
-Amazon, Microsoft, UW, U-Village, Northgate Mall, Facebook & many other businesses nearby

Schools in area are highly ranked and include:
-Bryant Elementary
-Eckstein Middle School
-Roosevelt High School
-UW

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or Call today!

(RLNE3257647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 40th AVE NE have any available units?
5017 40th AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 40th AVE NE have?
Some of 5017 40th AVE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 40th AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
5017 40th AVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 40th AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5017 40th AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 5017 40th AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 5017 40th AVE NE does offer parking.
Does 5017 40th AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 40th AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 40th AVE NE have a pool?
No, 5017 40th AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 5017 40th AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 5017 40th AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 40th AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5017 40th AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University