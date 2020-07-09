All apartments in Seattle
5005 Nicklas Pl NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5005 Nicklas Pl NE

5005 Nicklas Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Nicklas Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Spacious corner lot 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home perched up off of street with views of Lake Washington! Main level has a large living room with a fireplace, separate dining room, updated kitchen with full appliances, two bedrooms, and 1 bath. Deck off of living room is great for entertaining with wonderful views. Lower level has two additional bedrooms and a family room area. Laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer and tons of storage. Nicely landscaped yard with service included. One-car detached garage. Gas heat.

Terms: 1st and last month’s rent with additional $3650 deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. Pets negotiable on a case by case basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Nicklas Pl NE have any available units?
5005 Nicklas Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Nicklas Pl NE have?
Some of 5005 Nicklas Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Nicklas Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Nicklas Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Nicklas Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 Nicklas Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 5005 Nicklas Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Nicklas Pl NE offers parking.
Does 5005 Nicklas Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 Nicklas Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Nicklas Pl NE have a pool?
No, 5005 Nicklas Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Nicklas Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 5005 Nicklas Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Nicklas Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Nicklas Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

