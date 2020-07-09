5005 Nicklas Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Spacious corner lot 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home perched up off of street with views of Lake Washington! Main level has a large living room with a fireplace, separate dining room, updated kitchen with full appliances, two bedrooms, and 1 bath. Deck off of living room is great for entertaining with wonderful views. Lower level has two additional bedrooms and a family room area. Laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer and tons of storage. Nicely landscaped yard with service included. One-car detached garage. Gas heat.



Terms: 1st and last month’s rent with additional $3650 deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. Pets negotiable on a case by case basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



