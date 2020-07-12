/
128 Apartments for rent in Pioneer Square, Seattle, WA
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,127
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1123 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,582
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1020 sqft
Convenient Pioneer Square location near popular attractions. Amenities include rooftop deck and fitness center. Air conditioning and modern appliances. Units have plush carpets and sleek hardwood flooring.
590 1st Ave S, Unit 1002
590 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
532 sqft
Hip Urban Retreat in Sought-After Pioneer Square - Love Downtown Seattle? Culture junkie? Have we got a nest for you! This light, bright urban retreat, conceived by Seattle designer Jennie Gruss, is “an irreplaceable fusion of historic and
215 2nd Avenue South
215 2nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,895
725 sqft
Gorgeous, unique, and spacious studio in the heart of historic Pioneer Square.
526 1st Ave S
526 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
The Florentine is located in the heart of Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood, surrounded by art galleries, phenomenal restaurants, cafes, boutiques, and steps from the stadiums, parks, lite rail, ferry terminal and waterfront.
Results within 1 mile of Pioneer Square
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,137
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,791
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1225 sqft
New construction community at Broadway and Madison. This high-rise community sits above a Whole Foods Market. On-site amenities include a business center, library, lounge and demonstration kitchen. Luxurious interiors.
Viva
1111 East Union Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIVA is an apartment home offering sleek modern interiors, loft-style studios, one- and two-bedroom flats. VIVA heightens your living experience on Seattle’s Capitol Hill with total convenience and serious style.
The Martin
2105 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,155
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1760 sqft
Located in Midtown. Close to Seattle Glassblowing Studio, Westin Building Exchange, Bell Street Park, lightrail stations, Seafair, Freehold Theatre, and Westlake Park. Dog-friendly apartments with reservable guest quarters, roof deck with community pea patch.
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,600
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1111 sqft
Minutes from Pike Place Market and the waterfront. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and tenant clubhouse. Live in luxury with in-unit washers and dryers, carpeting and hardwood floors.
Stratus
820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and,
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,577
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,042
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1142 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Within easy walking distance to shops, dining, and nightlife. Close proximity to I-5 Freeway and public transportation. Includes gym, dog park, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,437
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
Three20
320 E Pine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,768
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies. In Pike-Pine Corridor of Capitol Hill neighborhood. Local shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to I-5 and public transit.
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,497
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
The Post
888 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,835
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1067 sqft
A selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Seattle. Impressive views and a great location. Close to the historic Pioneer Square, which boasts vibrant shops and nightlife.
Via 6
2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,837
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
951 sqft
Close to Denny Park, I-5 Express, the Space Needle, the Westin Seattle, a Cinerama, and right across the street from Amazon Campus. Shopping close by at Whole Foods, Pacific Place Mall, and Westlake Center Mall. Amenities include Ground-floor restaurants, pet-friendly, zipcar onsite, eco features.
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1141 sqft
High-rise apartment building with views across Seattle. Properties range from one-bedroom to penthouse apartments. Located downtown, close to the Paramount Theatre and Seattle Art Museum. Amenities include rooftop terraces, heated pool and spa.
Cielo
800 Seneca St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1053 sqft
Urban apartments with wood-style flooring, city views, quartz countertops, designer lighting and fixtures, and floating bathroom vanities. In First Hill, near Freeway Park and Seattle University. Gym for residents.
