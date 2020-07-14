Amenities
Maybe its the trees that have grown here forever, seeming to both scrape the sky and become a part of your living space. Maybe its the stately neighborhood that lends its history to the ambiance of this time, this place.\n\nTheres a feeling of belonging at Gatsby where homes are classically styled, yet contemporary with the kind of finishes selected for their good looks today, and their enduring comfort for tomorrow. The garden courtyard, rooftop plaza and fireplace lounge encourage neighborly interaction and entertaining. A fitness center and ample garage parking add convenience and peace of mind. Eclectic shops, a diverse blend of urban eateries, bars, night spots, movie theaters and grocery shopping offering local and sustainable, make this one of Seattles most creative, energetic communities.\n\nGatsby lets you live urban and live well, surrounded by the best of Seattle.