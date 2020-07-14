All apartments in Seattle
Gatsby
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:04 AM

Gatsby

Open Now until 6pm
1145 10th Ave E · (206) 929-4395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1145 10th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gatsby.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Maybe its the trees that have grown here forever, seeming to both scrape the sky and become a part of your living space. Maybe its the stately neighborhood that lends its history to the ambiance of this time, this place.\n\nTheres a feeling of belonging at Gatsby where homes are classically styled, yet contemporary with the kind of finishes selected for their good looks today, and their enduring comfort for tomorrow. The garden courtyard, rooftop plaza and fireplace lounge encourage neighborly interaction and entertaining. A fitness center and ample garage parking add convenience and peace of mind. Eclectic shops, a diverse blend of urban eateries, bars, night spots, movie theaters and grocery shopping offering local and sustainable, make this one of Seattles most creative, energetic communities.\n\nGatsby lets you live urban and live well, surrounded by the best of Seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44.50 per applicant
Deposit: $300.00 O.A.C
Move-in Fees: 10% Non-Ref Cleaning Fee (Of 1 full months rent)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pincer, Pit Bull, German Shepard, Any combo of these.
Parking Details: $175 for first space and $90 for second. Reserved/Assigned Parking. Secure Garage. Air flow controlled.
Storage Details: On-site storage units. $35 and $85 per month. Secure Access.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gatsby have any available units?
Gatsby has 4 units available starting at $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Gatsby have?
Some of Gatsby's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gatsby currently offering any rent specials?
Gatsby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gatsby pet-friendly?
Yes, Gatsby is pet friendly.
Does Gatsby offer parking?
Yes, Gatsby offers parking.
Does Gatsby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gatsby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gatsby have a pool?
No, Gatsby does not have a pool.
Does Gatsby have accessible units?
Yes, Gatsby has accessible units.
Does Gatsby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gatsby has units with dishwashers.
