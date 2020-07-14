Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Maybe its the trees that have grown here forever, seeming to both scrape the sky and become a part of your living space. Maybe its the stately neighborhood that lends its history to the ambiance of this time, this place.



Theres a feeling of belonging at Gatsby where homes are classically styled, yet contemporary with the kind of finishes selected for their good looks today, and their enduring comfort for tomorrow. The garden courtyard, rooftop plaza and fireplace lounge encourage neighborly interaction and entertaining. A fitness center and ample garage parking add convenience and peace of mind. Eclectic shops, a diverse blend of urban eateries, bars, night spots, movie theaters and grocery shopping offering local and sustainable, make this one of Seattles most creative, energetic communities.



Gatsby lets you live urban and live well, surrounded by the best of Seattle.