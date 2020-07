Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel ice maker refrigerator

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

West Seattle Spacious 5 bed 3 bath SFH w/ 3 Car Garage - This 5 bed 3 bath was built Green Energy Efficient in 2009. Big Kitchen with covered deck off dining & living rooms, main floor master with full bath, 3 car garage with dual door openers and a big family room with deck to back yard. Complete with a full size laundry room, and large yard for entertaining. Close access to freeways.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5044625)