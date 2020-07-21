4815 S Orcas St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Columbia city 3 bedroom! - Close to Columbia city, this charming 3 bedroom, two bathroom single family home has original wood features, tall ceilings and lots of storage space! Main floor includes large living area with dining room, bathroom and one bedroom.

Upstairs you'll find a cozy nook, two bedrooms and the 2nd bathroom.

The basement is unfinished but very spacious and has washer & dryer.

Private drive way with space for two cars. Garage is not available for use.



Available now on 12 month lease

Pets allowed upon management approval

Resident pays all utilities



(RLNE4147509)