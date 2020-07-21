All apartments in Seattle
4815 S Orcas St

4815 South Orcas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4815 South Orcas Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Columbia city 3 bedroom! - Close to Columbia city, this charming 3 bedroom, two bathroom single family home has original wood features, tall ceilings and lots of storage space! Main floor includes large living area with dining room, bathroom and one bedroom.
Upstairs you'll find a cozy nook, two bedrooms and the 2nd bathroom.
The basement is unfinished but very spacious and has washer & dryer.
Private drive way with space for two cars. Garage is not available for use.

Available now on 12 month lease
Pets allowed upon management approval
Resident pays all utilities

(RLNE4147509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 S Orcas St have any available units?
4815 S Orcas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4815 S Orcas St currently offering any rent specials?
4815 S Orcas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 S Orcas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 S Orcas St is pet friendly.
Does 4815 S Orcas St offer parking?
Yes, 4815 S Orcas St offers parking.
Does 4815 S Orcas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4815 S Orcas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 S Orcas St have a pool?
No, 4815 S Orcas St does not have a pool.
Does 4815 S Orcas St have accessible units?
No, 4815 S Orcas St does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 S Orcas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 S Orcas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 S Orcas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 S Orcas St does not have units with air conditioning.
