Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel yoga media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities media room yoga

4732 7th Ave NE Available 09/01/19 Pre-Leasing New and Modern Student House Living near UW - Pre-Leasing New and Modern Student House Living near UW

Located in the hip University District, House 4730 is nestled in one of UWs most beautiful neighborhoods. This home is at the intersection of convenience and entertainment with bus lines, cafes, restaurants, and a charming shopping strip to give you a walkable lifestyle.



Youll dwell in a chic and urban modern space designed to provide the comforts of what the 21st century amenities has to offer. Your new space is adorned with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious living spaces.



Pre- lease now for Fall 2019

Around The Neighborhood

Trader Joes

We Yoga Company

AMC Theaters

Starbucks



Qualifying Criteria:

Credit Above 600

Income 2.5x's the amount of rent per month

Review of Residential History



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4702314)