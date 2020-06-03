All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4732 7th Ave NE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

4732 7th Ave NE

4732 7th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4732 7th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

yoga
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
yoga
4732 7th Ave NE Available 09/01/19 Pre-Leasing New and Modern Student House Living near UW - Pre-Leasing New and Modern Student House Living near UW
Located in the hip University District, House 4730 is nestled in one of UWs most beautiful neighborhoods. This home is at the intersection of convenience and entertainment with bus lines, cafes, restaurants, and a charming shopping strip to give you a walkable lifestyle.

Youll dwell in a chic and urban modern space designed to provide the comforts of what the 21st century amenities has to offer. Your new space is adorned with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious living spaces.

Pre- lease now for Fall 2019
Around The Neighborhood
Trader Joes
We Yoga Company
AMC Theaters
Starbucks

Qualifying Criteria:
Credit Above 600
Income 2.5x's the amount of rent per month
Review of Residential History

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4702314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 7th Ave NE have any available units?
4732 7th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4732 7th Ave NE have?
Some of 4732 7th Ave NE's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 7th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4732 7th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 7th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4732 7th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4732 7th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 4732 7th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 4732 7th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 7th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 7th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4732 7th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4732 7th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4732 7th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 7th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 7th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
