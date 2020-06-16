Amenities

In the Heart of Phinney Ridge- 2br - 4707 Phinney Ave. N.

This home sits high up off the street & is steps away from Phinney Ridge shops, cafe's, and the Woodland Park Zoo. It features an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout and large picture windows. Main floor has formal living room w/ wood burning fireplace and formal dining area w/ built-in side board. A remodeled kitchen w/butcher block counters, vintage range, d/w, cork floors & full pantry. Two large bedrooms and full bath w/red marmoleum floors on the main floor plus 3/4 bath downstairs. Unfinished basement offers and abundance of storage space, W/D, and wine cellar. Single attached garage and one off street parking space! Beautifully landscaped and fully fenced yard to enjoy these nice summer days.

$2595 security deposit, $150 w/s/g and parking, $40 application fee p/p. No pets.

Buses 5, 83,44, 46 and 358. 7 minutes by Car to SLU/DT 10 min. by Bus.



