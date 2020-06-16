All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4707 Phinney Ave. N.
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

4707 Phinney Ave. N.

4707 Phinney Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the Heart of Phinney Ridge- 2br - 4707 Phinney Ave. N.
This home sits high up off the street & is steps away from Phinney Ridge shops, cafe's, and the Woodland Park Zoo. It features an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout and large picture windows. Main floor has formal living room w/ wood burning fireplace and formal dining area w/ built-in side board. A remodeled kitchen w/butcher block counters, vintage range, d/w, cork floors & full pantry. Two large bedrooms and full bath w/red marmoleum floors on the main floor plus 3/4 bath downstairs. Unfinished basement offers and abundance of storage space, W/D, and wine cellar. Single attached garage and one off street parking space! Beautifully landscaped and fully fenced yard to enjoy these nice summer days.
$2595 security deposit, $150 w/s/g and parking, $40 application fee p/p. No pets.
Buses 5, 83,44, 46 and 358. 7 minutes by Car to SLU/DT 10 min. by Bus.

(RLNE4937302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Phinney Ave. N. have any available units?
4707 Phinney Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 Phinney Ave. N. have?
Some of 4707 Phinney Ave. N.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Phinney Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Phinney Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Phinney Ave. N. pet-friendly?
No, 4707 Phinney Ave. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4707 Phinney Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 4707 Phinney Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 4707 Phinney Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Phinney Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Phinney Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 4707 Phinney Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Phinney Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 4707 Phinney Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Phinney Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 Phinney Ave. N. has units with dishwashers.
