4611 NE 75th St

Private true mid-century modern 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom lovely home. Endless walls of glass create seamless transitions between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Living room with hardwood floors, fireplace, and separate dining area off of the kitchen. Open and spacious gourmet kitchen with full appliances looks out to a fully fenced private backyard with lush gardens, patio, water feature, and Japanese-inspired tea house. Family room/bonus room with same double-sided fireplace shared with the living room. Enjoy from both sides. Laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Yard service included. Oil heat. A must-see private oasis!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



