4611 NE 75th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4611 NE 75th St

4611 Northeast 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4611 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Private true mid-century modern 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom lovely home. Endless walls of glass create seamless transitions between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Living room with hardwood floors, fireplace, and separate dining area off of the kitchen. Open and spacious gourmet kitchen with full appliances looks out to a fully fenced private backyard with lush gardens, patio, water feature, and Japanese-inspired tea house. Family room/bonus room with same double-sided fireplace shared with the living room. Enjoy from both sides. Laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Yard service included. Oil heat. A must-see private oasis!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 NE 75th St have any available units?
4611 NE 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 NE 75th St have?
Some of 4611 NE 75th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 NE 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
4611 NE 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 NE 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 NE 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 4611 NE 75th St offer parking?
No, 4611 NE 75th St does not offer parking.
Does 4611 NE 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4611 NE 75th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 NE 75th St have a pool?
No, 4611 NE 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 4611 NE 75th St have accessible units?
No, 4611 NE 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 NE 75th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 NE 75th St does not have units with dishwashers.

