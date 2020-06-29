4544 41st Ave SW Apt B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill

Location, location, location!! Live in the heart of coveted Alaska Junction in the heart of West Seattle. Everything at The Junction is just outside your front door. Stroll to dinner, drinks, shopping, or the Farmer's market just three blocks down on Sundays. Have a leisurely Saturday morning breakfast or a sunny bike ride. It's all there at Alaska Junction! This home is also close to Rapid Ride for an easy commute into downtown. It is just minutes from Alki Beach and city views.



This sun-drenched townhome is in immaculate condtion. It has 3 levels, so it is best for someone who likes stairs and the privacy and intimacy multiple levels give you. The master bedroom covers the entire top floor for privacy and intimacy. The built-in wood shelving in the closet will keep everything organized, while the window seat makes a great spot for reading a book, studying, or some decorations.



Enjoy entertaining in the main level living room with a gas fireplace that provides a rich ambiance. This home features hardwood floors in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. A fenced back yard patio provides privacy for BBQs & urban gardening.



The open concept kitchen showcases faux stone tile countertops. Stainless-steel appliances throughout include: fridge, gas range, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and double sink. Lots of wood cabinets provide plenty of storage and makes cooking a breeze.



The smaller bedroom is on the first level, and would be perfect for a home office, workout room, or guest room. It has a passthrough to a private patio.



There is one dedicated parking space plus a restricted parking zone on 41st for additional car(s).



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,300 deposit, $40 App/Adult, All utilities by tenant. Last Month's Rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. No pets. $500 and a signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you (subject to screening) and will be converted to security deposit at move in.



