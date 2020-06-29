All apartments in Seattle
4544 41st Ave SW Apt B

4544 41st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4544 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Location, location, location!! Live in the heart of coveted Alaska Junction in the heart of West Seattle. Everything at The Junction is just outside your front door. Stroll to dinner, drinks, shopping, or the Farmer's market just three blocks down on Sundays. Have a leisurely Saturday morning breakfast or a sunny bike ride. It's all there at Alaska Junction! This home is also close to Rapid Ride for an easy commute into downtown. It is just minutes from Alki Beach and city views.

This sun-drenched townhome is in immaculate condtion. It has 3 levels, so it is best for someone who likes stairs and the privacy and intimacy multiple levels give you. The master bedroom covers the entire top floor for privacy and intimacy. The built-in wood shelving in the closet will keep everything organized, while the window seat makes a great spot for reading a book, studying, or some decorations.

Enjoy entertaining in the main level living room with a gas fireplace that provides a rich ambiance. This home features hardwood floors in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. A fenced back yard patio provides privacy for BBQs & urban gardening.

The open concept kitchen showcases faux stone tile countertops. Stainless-steel appliances throughout include: fridge, gas range, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and double sink. Lots of wood cabinets provide plenty of storage and makes cooking a breeze.

The smaller bedroom is on the first level, and would be perfect for a home office, workout room, or guest room. It has a passthrough to a private patio.

There is one dedicated parking space plus a restricted parking zone on 41st for additional car(s).

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,300 deposit, $40 App/Adult, All utilities by tenant. Last Month's Rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. No pets. $500 and a signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you (subject to screening) and will be converted to security deposit at move in.

Keywords: Admiral, West Seattle, Highland Park, Delridge, Fauntleroy,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B have any available units?
4544 41st Ave SW Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B have?
Some of 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
4544 41st Ave SW Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B offers parking.
Does 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B have a pool?
No, 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B have accessible units?
No, 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 41st Ave SW Apt B has units with dishwashers.

