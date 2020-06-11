4530 51st Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely brick Tudor on a dead-end street in Laurelhurst with amazing views of Lake Washington, Mountains, and Territory. Main level has a formal living room with wood burning fireplace, separate formal dining area, kitchen with full appliances, family/bonus room, wood stove, and access to a view deck. On the same level is a powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a master with its own private bath. Large unfinished basement great for storage. Washer/dryer in basement. One-car attached garage. Other features include: coved ceilings, leaded windows, gas heat, hardwood floors throughout, and tons of charm! Beach Club available.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



