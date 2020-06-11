All apartments in Seattle
4530 51st Ave NE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:43 PM

4530 51st Ave NE

4530 51st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4530 51st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!

Lovely brick Tudor on a dead-end street in Laurelhurst with amazing views of Lake Washington, Mountains, and Territory. Main level has a formal living room with wood burning fireplace, separate formal dining area, kitchen with full appliances, family/bonus room, wood stove, and access to a view deck. On the same level is a powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a master with its own private bath. Large unfinished basement great for storage. Washer/dryer in basement. One-car attached garage. Other features include: coved ceilings, leaded windows, gas heat, hardwood floors throughout, and tons of charm! Beach Club available.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 51st Ave NE have any available units?
4530 51st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 51st Ave NE have?
Some of 4530 51st Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 51st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4530 51st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 51st Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4530 51st Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4530 51st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4530 51st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4530 51st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4530 51st Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 51st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4530 51st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4530 51st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4530 51st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 51st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 51st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
