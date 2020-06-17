4420 Southwest Admiral Way

Amenities

PRIVATE SPACIOUS APARTMENT- QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 22972



Admiral Brick Beauty



CORNER, PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL HOME- This great apartment has been freshly Painted!! Great floor plan, huge closets, wrap around corner bay window, large kitchen with real wood cabinets, Beautiful Mahogany woodwork throughout apartment, and its minutes to shops, stores, hangouts, the admiral junction, downtown bus lines and more....



-HOT WATER

-ONSITE SERVICE

-SECURED CONTROLLED ACCESS

-RESERVED PARKING

- FREE STORAGE



This prime location offers a wide selection of daily conveniences only a walk from where you live. Just to name a few:



- BANK OF AMERICA

- WELLS FARGO

- SAFEWAY

- METROPOLITAN MARKET

- DRY CLEANERS

- ADMIRAL THEATER

- BAGEL SHOP

-BARTEL DRUGS

- PCC NATURAL FOOD STORE

- 7/11

- West Seattle Junction just minutes away



Walking steps to any bus connection and minutes away to all major roadways and the interstate.



Bus Line 56 and 57

Highway 99 North and South

I-5 North and South

Light Link Rail station

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22972

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5810287)