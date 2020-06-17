4420 Southwest Admiral Way

Amenities
PRIVATE SPACIOUS APARTMENT- QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 22972
Admiral Brick Beauty
CORNER, PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL HOME- This great apartment has been freshly Painted!! Great floor plan, huge closets, wrap around corner bay window, large kitchen with real wood cabinets, Beautiful Mahogany woodwork throughout apartment, and its minutes to shops, stores, hangouts, the admiral junction, downtown bus lines and more....
-HOT WATER
-ONSITE SERVICE
-SECURED CONTROLLED ACCESS
-RESERVED PARKING
- FREE STORAGE
This prime location offers a wide selection of daily conveniences only a walk from where you live. Just to name a few:
- BANK OF AMERICA
- WELLS FARGO
- SAFEWAY
- METROPOLITAN MARKET
- DRY CLEANERS
- ADMIRAL THEATER
- BAGEL SHOP
-BARTEL DRUGS
- PCC NATURAL FOOD STORE
- 7/11
- West Seattle Junction just minutes away
Walking steps to any bus connection and minutes away to all major roadways and the interstate.
Bus Line 56 and 57
Highway 99 North and South
I-5 North and South
Light Link Rail station
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22972
Property Id 22972
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5810287)