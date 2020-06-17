All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4420 Southwest Admiral Way

4420 Southwest Admiral Way · (206) 536-4672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4420 Southwest Admiral Way, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

parking
media room
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
PRIVATE SPACIOUS APARTMENT- QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 22972

Admiral Brick Beauty

CORNER, PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL HOME- This great apartment has been freshly Painted!! Great floor plan, huge closets, wrap around corner bay window, large kitchen with real wood cabinets, Beautiful Mahogany woodwork throughout apartment, and its minutes to shops, stores, hangouts, the admiral junction, downtown bus lines and more....

-HOT WATER
-ONSITE SERVICE
-SECURED CONTROLLED ACCESS
-RESERVED PARKING
- FREE STORAGE

This prime location offers a wide selection of daily conveniences only a walk from where you live. Just to name a few:

- BANK OF AMERICA
- WELLS FARGO
- SAFEWAY
- METROPOLITAN MARKET
- DRY CLEANERS
- ADMIRAL THEATER
- BAGEL SHOP
-BARTEL DRUGS
- PCC NATURAL FOOD STORE
- 7/11
- West Seattle Junction just minutes away

Walking steps to any bus connection and minutes away to all major roadways and the interstate.

Bus Line 56 and 57
Highway 99 North and South
I-5 North and South
Light Link Rail station
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22972
Property Id 22972

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5810287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

