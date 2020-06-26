4241 Evanston Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

- Contemporary style townhome located in Central Fremont. 3-Story end unit with lovely view of Seattle from sky deck. Tankless water heater, A/C, energy efficient fixtures and rated 4-Star BuiltGreen. Large windows bring natural lighting throughout. 2 bedroom plus office and 1.75 bath. Style and function meld perfectly with well designed floorplans & custom details.



Looking for responsible tenant for this NEW beautiful home.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4968446)