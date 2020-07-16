4204 S Orcas St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom in Columbia City with all the amenities - 3bed/1bath home just blocks from downtown Columbia City, light rail, Seward Park, great restaurants, shopping and 10 mins from downtown and I-90. Charming 1911 home features updated modern comforts and classic craftsman finishes. Living room features high ceilings, classic trim/molding and refinished fir flooring. Kitchen has slab granite, tile flooring and leads outside to backyard courtyard and dog run. Home has new plumbing, updated electrical, and dry unfinished basement perfect for storage or small work area. Laundry on top floor, alley access and 1 car garage.



(RLNE3596031)