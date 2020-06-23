All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16

4200 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4200 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
University District

For rent: $2250 per month

Deposit: Last Months Rent + $500 damage deposit
Move-In: First +Last +Deposit = $5000

Charming large one bedroom (985 sq ft) condominium.

Available for 6 month to 1 year lease commencing Spring Quarter 2019, or earlier.

Historic, Spanish style building. Tile and hardwood floors. Gardens and enclosed courtyard with fountain. Private balcony.

This is a fully furnished household with all appliances and linens. Rent includes ALL utilities: heat, electricity, high speed internet, WSG plus enclosed garage space for one car. Free laundry on site. Does not have dishwasher or garbage disposal.

Easy walk (3 blks) to University of Washington campus.

Ideal for responsible professional/academic couple

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4677819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 have any available units?
4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 have?
Some of 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 currently offering any rent specials?
4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 pet-friendly?
No, 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 offer parking?
Yes, 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 offers parking.
Does 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 have a pool?
No, 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 does not have a pool.
Does 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 have accessible units?
No, 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University