4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

University District



For rent: $2250 per month



Deposit: Last Months Rent + $500 damage deposit

Move-In: First +Last +Deposit = $5000



Charming large one bedroom (985 sq ft) condominium.



Available for 6 month to 1 year lease commencing Spring Quarter 2019, or earlier.



Historic, Spanish style building. Tile and hardwood floors. Gardens and enclosed courtyard with fountain. Private balcony.



This is a fully furnished household with all appliances and linens. Rent includes ALL utilities: heat, electricity, high speed internet, WSG plus enclosed garage space for one car. Free laundry on site. Does not have dishwasher or garbage disposal.



Easy walk (3 blks) to University of Washington campus.



Ideal for responsible professional/academic couple



No Pets Allowed



