Greenfire Campus
Last updated July 12 2020

Greenfire Campus

2034 Northwest 56th Street · (206) 457-1061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2034 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenfire Campus.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
concierge
guest suite
extra storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
concierge
guest suite
Live Green, Live Well, Live at Greenfire.

Sustainable living is made easy in charismatic downtown Ballard at Greenfire Campus – a small-scale community built with people and the environment in mind. Greenfire Campus employs the latest in green technologies that minimize natural resource consumption and maximize quality of life. The 18 well-appointed apartments at Greenfire Campus represent the very best in green living. The thoughtful floor plans include studio lofts, one bedroom, and two bedroom layouts. The fresh, modern units welcome you with daylit spaces and sweeping views of Ballard and the Lake Washington Ship Canal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenfire Campus have any available units?
Greenfire Campus has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenfire Campus have?
Some of Greenfire Campus's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenfire Campus currently offering any rent specials?
Greenfire Campus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenfire Campus pet-friendly?
No, Greenfire Campus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Greenfire Campus offer parking?
No, Greenfire Campus does not offer parking.
Does Greenfire Campus have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenfire Campus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenfire Campus have a pool?
No, Greenfire Campus does not have a pool.
Does Greenfire Campus have accessible units?
No, Greenfire Campus does not have accessible units.
Does Greenfire Campus have units with dishwashers?
No, Greenfire Campus does not have units with dishwashers.
