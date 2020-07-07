Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors concierge guest suite extra storage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony extra storage Property Amenities on-site laundry concierge guest suite

Live Green, Live Well, Live at Greenfire.



Sustainable living is made easy in charismatic downtown Ballard at Greenfire Campus – a small-scale community built with people and the environment in mind. Greenfire Campus employs the latest in green technologies that minimize natural resource consumption and maximize quality of life. The 18 well-appointed apartments at Greenfire Campus represent the very best in green living. The thoughtful floor plans include studio lofts, one bedroom, and two bedroom layouts. The fresh, modern units welcome you with daylit spaces and sweeping views of Ballard and the Lake Washington Ship Canal.