412 36th Avenue

1916 light filled home showcasing beautiful craftsman period details. Perched on a hillside with views of Lake Washington and mountains. Fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, triple-pane windows & new walk-in shower. With a walk score of 70 and great location to Leschi Natural Area view park, Madrona Beach and Leschi waterfront business district, grocery market, parks, schools, cafes & restaurants. Enjoy what the Madrona neighborhood has to offer. Large garage for storage