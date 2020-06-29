All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 412 36th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
412 36th Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

412 36th Avenue

412 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Leschi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

412 36th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1916 light filled home showcasing beautiful craftsman period details. Perched on a hillside with views of Lake Washington and mountains. Fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, triple-pane windows & new walk-in shower. With a walk score of 70 and great location to Leschi Natural Area view park, Madrona Beach and Leschi waterfront business district, grocery market, parks, schools, cafes & restaurants. Enjoy what the Madrona neighborhood has to offer. Large garage for storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 36th Avenue have any available units?
412 36th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 36th Avenue have?
Some of 412 36th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 36th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
412 36th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 36th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 412 36th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 412 36th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 412 36th Avenue offers parking.
Does 412 36th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 36th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 36th Avenue have a pool?
No, 412 36th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 412 36th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 412 36th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 412 36th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 36th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Common Summit
1722 Summit Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University