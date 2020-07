Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

This warm 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Fremont area features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, ample storage, and original hardwoods throughout. Private, fully-fenced backyard space with french doors that open onto the deck. Covered carport parking and full-sized stackable washer/dryer. Newer updates including roof, broiler, and the deck. Don't miss out on this home. No pets.