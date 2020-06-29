All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3936 Woodlawn Ave. N.
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

3936 Woodlawn Ave. N.

3936 Woodlawn Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3936 Woodlawn Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Wallingford Home - Available Now - Old World Charm abounds in this 5 bedroom and 2 bath Wallingford home! Enjoy the spaciousness of this two-story classic home. French doors, hardwood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace in the roomy living/dining area. New stylish kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, and marble top prep table. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main level. Upstairs youll find three additional bedrooms, a bonus area with views of Downtown and the Space Needle, and another full bath. Unfinished basement offers high capacity washer/dryer and an additional refrigerator. Fenced backyard, with flagstone patio, is perfect for entertaining or summertime BBQs. Dog or cat welcome with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, please.

Desirable Wallingford neighborhood boasts city and mountain views; neighborhood amenities all just a short walk away. Terrific proximity to the University of Washington, Lake Union, and the Burke-Gilman Trail.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #wallingfordrentals #UW #Amazon/SLU

(RLNE5472597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. have any available units?
3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. have?
Some of 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. offer parking?
No, 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. does not offer parking.
Does 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3936 Woodlawn Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University