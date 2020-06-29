3936 Woodlawn Ave. N.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Wallingford Home - Available Now - Old World Charm abounds in this 5 bedroom and 2 bath Wallingford home! Enjoy the spaciousness of this two-story classic home. French doors, hardwood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace in the roomy living/dining area. New stylish kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, and marble top prep table. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main level. Upstairs youll find three additional bedrooms, a bonus area with views of Downtown and the Space Needle, and another full bath. Unfinished basement offers high capacity washer/dryer and an additional refrigerator. Fenced backyard, with flagstone patio, is perfect for entertaining or summertime BBQs. Dog or cat welcome with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, please.



Desirable Wallingford neighborhood boasts city and mountain views; neighborhood amenities all just a short walk away. Terrific proximity to the University of Washington, Lake Union, and the Burke-Gilman Trail.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



#avenueoneresidential #wallingfordrentals #UW #Amazon/SLU



(RLNE5472597)