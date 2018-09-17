3828 NE 94th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic newly updated 3 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex Available - Extra spacious upper two levels of duplex available. Featuring 3 large, light-filled bedrooms and flex space that could be used as an office, storage, play room etc. Large brand new kitchen with plenty of storage and space for dining, new gorgeous wood floors on main level. 2 newly renovated bathrooms, huge back yard (shared), space for one car in front of the house, plus plenty of street parking. This is the upper level of a duplex which includes the main and upper levels. There are tenants in the lower level. Located close to parks, shopping, restaurants, coffee and public transportation.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$40 application fee

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental before applying



(RLNE3866642)