All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3828 NE 94th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3828 NE 94th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3828 NE 94th St

3828 Northeast 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3828 Northeast 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic newly updated 3 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex Available - Extra spacious upper two levels of duplex available. Featuring 3 large, light-filled bedrooms and flex space that could be used as an office, storage, play room etc. Large brand new kitchen with plenty of storage and space for dining, new gorgeous wood floors on main level. 2 newly renovated bathrooms, huge back yard (shared), space for one car in front of the house, plus plenty of street parking. This is the upper level of a duplex which includes the main and upper levels. There are tenants in the lower level. Located close to parks, shopping, restaurants, coffee and public transportation.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$40 application fee
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental before applying

(RLNE3866642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3828 NE 94th St have any available units?
3828 NE 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3828 NE 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
3828 NE 94th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 NE 94th St pet-friendly?
No, 3828 NE 94th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3828 NE 94th St offer parking?
No, 3828 NE 94th St does not offer parking.
Does 3828 NE 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3828 NE 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 NE 94th St have a pool?
No, 3828 NE 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 3828 NE 94th St have accessible units?
No, 3828 NE 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 NE 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3828 NE 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3828 NE 94th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3828 NE 94th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University