3712 29th Ave W

3712 29th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3712 29th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available Now! Newly Built Apartment in Magnolia - Property Id: 218469

Newly built apartment in lower level single family home. One bedroom, one-bathroom open concept floor plan with plenty of natural daylight. Kitchen at the heart of the living space with all brand-new stainless-steel appliances and granite countertop and new washer/dryer. Individual unit has its own heating and cooling system. Steps away from bus stop with short commute to downtown Seattle and South Lake Union. Walking distance to Magnolia Village, Discovery Park and Ballard Locks. Plenty of street parking available with private entrance in quiet neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218469
Property Id 218469

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 29th Ave W have any available units?
3712 29th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 29th Ave W have?
Some of 3712 29th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 29th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3712 29th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 29th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3712 29th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3712 29th Ave W offer parking?
No, 3712 29th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 3712 29th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 29th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 29th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3712 29th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3712 29th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3712 29th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 29th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 29th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
