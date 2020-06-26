Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

3665 50th Ave NE Available 07/17/19 Laurelhurst View Home - Available July 17! Captivating views of Lake Washington, the Cascades and Mt. Rainier await within this classically charming 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the coveted Laurelhurst neighborhood. Located on a quiet, dead-end street perched above the beach club (seasonal membership available). Generously sized kitchen, dining and living spaces, and a view deck off the living room for relaxing or entertaining. Backyard access from the kitchen, with room to play. Appealing layout with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms upstairs. Basement offers a large living room/rec room with a bar area, 4th bedroom and bathroom that could be appointed as a separate guest suite. Detached 2 car garage.

The Laurelhurst Beach Club, Laurelhurst Park, and Laurelhurst Community Center serve as gathering places for this community.

Laurelhurst is an intensely sought after neighborhood with scenic streetscapes, and established homes - many with eye-filling views of Mt. Rainier and Lake Washington. The neighborhood's proximity to the University of Washington, Childrens Hospital, downtown Seattle, great shopping within University Village, access to public transportation and all major highways, and a variety of excellent public and private schools have made it one of Seattle's most attractive places in which to live. Cat or dog with pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.



