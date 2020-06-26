All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

3665 50th Ave NE

3665 50th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3665 50th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
guest suite
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
3665 50th Ave NE Available 07/17/19 Laurelhurst View Home - Available July 17! Captivating views of Lake Washington, the Cascades and Mt. Rainier await within this classically charming 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the coveted Laurelhurst neighborhood. Located on a quiet, dead-end street perched above the beach club (seasonal membership available). Generously sized kitchen, dining and living spaces, and a view deck off the living room for relaxing or entertaining. Backyard access from the kitchen, with room to play. Appealing layout with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms upstairs. Basement offers a large living room/rec room with a bar area, 4th bedroom and bathroom that could be appointed as a separate guest suite. Detached 2 car garage.
The Laurelhurst Beach Club, Laurelhurst Park, and Laurelhurst Community Center serve as gathering places for this community.
Laurelhurst is an intensely sought after neighborhood with scenic streetscapes, and established homes - many with eye-filling views of Mt. Rainier and Lake Washington. The neighborhood's proximity to the University of Washington, Childrens Hospital, downtown Seattle, great shopping within University Village, access to public transportation and all major highways, and a variety of excellent public and private schools have made it one of Seattle's most attractive places in which to live. Cat or dog with pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.

For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Lisa Russell at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

#AvenueOneResidential #SeattleRentals #Laurelhurst #Amazon/SLU #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital #MicrosoftConnector

(RLNE4944751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 50th Ave NE have any available units?
3665 50th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3665 50th Ave NE have?
Some of 3665 50th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 50th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3665 50th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 50th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3665 50th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 3665 50th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 3665 50th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 3665 50th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 50th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 50th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3665 50th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3665 50th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3665 50th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 50th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 50th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
