3606 32nd Avenue W

Enchanting single family home located in the desirable Magnolia neighborhood. This residence is full of old world charm with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, complete with richly colored hardwood flooring throughout and original tiling in both kitchen and bathrooms! Entering on the main level, you will encounter the spacious living room featuring a brilliant wood burning fireplace, excellent source of heat during the cool winter months! Continuing on, you will find a modern kitchen which looks out over the HUGE backyard. Located just off the kitchen there is a formal dining area, 2 bright bedrooms and 1 full bathroom which are all situated on the main level of home. Home features HUGE unfinished basement â great storage area â and a one car garage. Close to Magnolia Village â this home is a must see! - 2 Bedrooms (Estimated Dimensions: Bd 1 - 10'x13' Bd 2 - 9' x 9') - 1.5 Bathroom - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - Wood Burning Fireplace - Hardwoods/Vinyl - 1 Car Garage - No Smoking - Oil Heating - Cats & Dogs