Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:43 PM

3606 32nd Avenue W

3606 32nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3606 32nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enchanting single family home located in the desirable Magnolia neighborhood. This residence is full of old world charm with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, complete with richly colored hardwood flooring throughout and original tiling in both kitchen and bathrooms! Entering on the main level, you will encounter the spacious living room featuring a brilliant wood burning fireplace, excellent source of heat during the cool winter months! Continuing on, you will find a modern kitchen which looks out over the HUGE backyard. Located just off the kitchen there is a formal dining area, 2 bright bedrooms and 1 full bathroom which are all situated on the main level of home. Home features HUGE unfinished basement â great storage area â and a one car garage. Close to Magnolia Village â this home is a must see! - 2 Bedrooms (Estimated Dimensions: Bd 1 - 10'x13' Bd 2 - 9' x 9') - 1.5 Bathroom - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - Wood Burning Fireplace - Hardwoods/Vinyl - 1 Car Garage - No Smoking - Oil Heating - Cats & Dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 32nd Avenue W have any available units?
3606 32nd Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 32nd Avenue W have?
Some of 3606 32nd Avenue W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 32nd Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
3606 32nd Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 32nd Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3606 32nd Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 3606 32nd Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 3606 32nd Avenue W offers parking.
Does 3606 32nd Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3606 32nd Avenue W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 32nd Avenue W have a pool?
No, 3606 32nd Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 3606 32nd Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 3606 32nd Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 32nd Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 32nd Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
