3518 SW Elmgrove St Top

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

W. Seattle Gatewood remodeled 3 bdrm 1 bath - Property Id: 109115



Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, W/D and dishwasher at your convenience, newer gas range and newer refrigerator. 2 offstreet parking spots. Quiet neighborhood, walking distance to express bus dwntwn. private back yard with walk out deck. One tenant down stairs with separate appliances. Shared utilities based on occupancy prorata share. Hardwood floors, beautiful teritorial view. detached garage for storage or possible car space. Small to medium dog allowed with deposit. $5,000 minimum mo. income for one person, $6,000 for 2 persons, $7,500 for 3 persons. I will respond only to prospective tenants who fill out Turbo Tenant questionaire. I will be showing by appointment on 4/11/20 and by appointment. First and last month rent required up front.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109115

Property Id 109115



(RLNE5704690)