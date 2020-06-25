All apartments in Seattle
3518 SW Elmgrove St Top
3518 SW Elmgrove St Top

3518 Southwest Elmgrove Street · No Longer Available
Location

3518 Southwest Elmgrove Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Gatewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
W. Seattle Gatewood remodeled 3 bdrm 1 bath - Property Id: 109115

Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, W/D and dishwasher at your convenience, newer gas range and newer refrigerator. 2 offstreet parking spots. Quiet neighborhood, walking distance to express bus dwntwn. private back yard with walk out deck. One tenant down stairs with separate appliances. Shared utilities based on occupancy prorata share. Hardwood floors, beautiful teritorial view. detached garage for storage or possible car space. Small to medium dog allowed with deposit. $5,000 minimum mo. income for one person, $6,000 for 2 persons, $7,500 for 3 persons. I will respond only to prospective tenants who fill out Turbo Tenant questionaire. I will be showing by appointment on 4/11/20 and by appointment. First and last month rent required up front.
Property Id 109115

(RLNE5704690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top have any available units?
3518 SW Elmgrove St Top doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top have?
Some of 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top currently offering any rent specials?
3518 SW Elmgrove St Top is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top pet-friendly?
No, 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top offer parking?
Yes, 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top offers parking.
Does 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top have a pool?
No, 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top does not have a pool.
Does 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top have accessible units?
No, 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3518 SW Elmgrove St Top has units with dishwashers.
