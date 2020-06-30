All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

3504 Densmore Ave N

3504 Densmore Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
3504 Densmore Ave N Available 02/29/20 Fully Furnished - Wallingford Rental Home - Available February 29th. Charming and sophisticated, fully furnished Wallingford bungalow. Coved ceilings, archways, hardwoods and fireplace make this home a cozy retreat just minutes away from downtown Seattle. Luxury features include soapstone kitchen counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and gas stove.

Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs, and one bedroom and 3/4 bathroom downstairs with additional storage room. Private backyard with lovely patio. Quick walk to Fremont's restaurants, coffee shops, bars and more. Just blocks away from Gas Works and Burke Gilman trail. Easy access to bus routes 26, 31, 32 and 62.

Available for 6 month lease or longer. All furniture stays. Refundable security deposit of $3,200 (less application fees). Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Prior to scheduling a showing, please confirm that the below conditions work for you.

1. This is a fully furnished rental home. i.e. all furniture stays.
2. Lease term must be a minimum of 6 months.
3. No pets allowed.

Tenant occupied. To schedule a showing please contact Sarah at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2633094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Densmore Ave N have any available units?
3504 Densmore Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Densmore Ave N have?
Some of 3504 Densmore Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Densmore Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Densmore Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Densmore Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Densmore Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3504 Densmore Ave N offer parking?
No, 3504 Densmore Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Densmore Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Densmore Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Densmore Ave N have a pool?
No, 3504 Densmore Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Densmore Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3504 Densmore Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Densmore Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Densmore Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

