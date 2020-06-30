Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel coffee bar fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

3504 Densmore Ave N Available 02/29/20 Fully Furnished - Wallingford Rental Home - Available February 29th. Charming and sophisticated, fully furnished Wallingford bungalow. Coved ceilings, archways, hardwoods and fireplace make this home a cozy retreat just minutes away from downtown Seattle. Luxury features include soapstone kitchen counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and gas stove.



Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs, and one bedroom and 3/4 bathroom downstairs with additional storage room. Private backyard with lovely patio. Quick walk to Fremont's restaurants, coffee shops, bars and more. Just blocks away from Gas Works and Burke Gilman trail. Easy access to bus routes 26, 31, 32 and 62.



Available for 6 month lease or longer. All furniture stays. Refundable security deposit of $3,200 (less application fees). Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Prior to scheduling a showing, please confirm that the below conditions work for you.



1. This is a fully furnished rental home. i.e. all furniture stays.

2. Lease term must be a minimum of 6 months.

3. No pets allowed.



Tenant occupied. To schedule a showing please contact Sarah at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2633094)