Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3459 41st Ave SW
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3459 41st Ave SW

3459 41st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3459 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3459 41st Ave SW Available 05/24/20 West Seattle ( Admiral ) 2 plus Bedroom 2 Bath Craftsman Single Family Home w/ 2 decks and patio, - Welcome home! Classic, lovingly cared for 1929 craftsman. Lots of original detail ( including hardwood floors) plus a renovated enlarged Master bedroom with stunning Olympic views. Superb location two blocks off California Avenue, mid-way between Alaska and Admiral Junctions. Walk to shopping, many restaurants, farmers market, High School, Middle School, many churches. 2 BR, 2 BA, plus a nursery-office and a living room-seating area in the huge, full-upstairs Master Bedroom Suite with a walk in under-eve closet. Large unfinished basement has a workbench and lots of floor space, for a workout space or hobbies (or both!) plus ample storage. Appliances include refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, new washer and dryer. 3 great outdoor spaces: a main level deck for grilling and dining; MBR deck for patio table or sunning; backyard offers ground level patio and two raised beds for vegetable gardening. Gorgeous plantings surrounding house include blueberries, raspberries and strawberries plus specimen shrubs and flowers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

