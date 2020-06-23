Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

3459 41st Ave SW Available 05/24/20 West Seattle ( Admiral ) 2 plus Bedroom 2 Bath Craftsman Single Family Home w/ 2 decks and patio, - Welcome home! Classic, lovingly cared for 1929 craftsman. Lots of original detail ( including hardwood floors) plus a renovated enlarged Master bedroom with stunning Olympic views. Superb location two blocks off California Avenue, mid-way between Alaska and Admiral Junctions. Walk to shopping, many restaurants, farmers market, High School, Middle School, many churches. 2 BR, 2 BA, plus a nursery-office and a living room-seating area in the huge, full-upstairs Master Bedroom Suite with a walk in under-eve closet. Large unfinished basement has a workbench and lots of floor space, for a workout space or hobbies (or both!) plus ample storage. Appliances include refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, new washer and dryer. 3 great outdoor spaces: a main level deck for grilling and dining; MBR deck for patio table or sunning; backyard offers ground level patio and two raised beds for vegetable gardening. Gorgeous plantings surrounding house include blueberries, raspberries and strawberries plus specimen shrubs and flowers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703411)