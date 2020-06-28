All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3447 13th Ave W
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3447 13th Ave W

3447 13th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3447 13th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Queen Anne Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Queen Anne w/ sweeping water & mountain views. This 3 bed/1.75 bath Queen Anne home has it all! Open floor plan w/ deck off the dining room, hardwoods, gas fireplace & updated kitchen! Finished daylight basement w/ bonus room, bedroom, laundry & workshop. Many upgrades, new roof & water heater. You will love the fully fenced, large terraced yard & patio. Established cottage garden w/ native plants. Mins to downtown, shopping, restaurants, bus line, and bike trail. Highly-rated schools!

AVAILABLE NOW

12 MONTH LEASE
NO SMOKING
PET FRIENDLY

***PLEASE CONTACT ERIC @ 425-835-2406 TO VIEW***

(RLNE5168862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3447 13th Ave W have any available units?
3447 13th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3447 13th Ave W have?
Some of 3447 13th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3447 13th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3447 13th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 13th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3447 13th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3447 13th Ave W offer parking?
No, 3447 13th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 3447 13th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3447 13th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 13th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3447 13th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3447 13th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3447 13th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 13th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3447 13th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
