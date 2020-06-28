3447 13th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Queen Anne Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Queen Anne w/ sweeping water & mountain views. This 3 bed/1.75 bath Queen Anne home has it all! Open floor plan w/ deck off the dining room, hardwoods, gas fireplace & updated kitchen! Finished daylight basement w/ bonus room, bedroom, laundry & workshop. Many upgrades, new roof & water heater. You will love the fully fenced, large terraced yard & patio. Established cottage garden w/ native plants. Mins to downtown, shopping, restaurants, bus line, and bike trail. Highly-rated schools!



AVAILABLE NOW



12 MONTH LEASE

NO SMOKING

PET FRIENDLY



***PLEASE CONTACT ERIC @ 425-835-2406 TO VIEW***



