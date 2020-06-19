All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

3446 Magnolia Blvd W

3446 Magnolia Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Location

3446 Magnolia Boulevard West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
accessible
Three bedroom/ MID CENTURY MODERN MAGNOLIA Available March! - What a find in this Magnolia Charmer. As you enter the slate-covered entry you will feel at home in this recent remodel. The kitchen with modern new look includes white appliances, gas cook top, maple cabinets, cork-style flooring and neutral counter tops. Just off of the kitchen are grand sliding doors leading to a private back covered porch, a perfect space for entertaining all year. handicapped accessible. The light-filled master bedroom southern exposure. Two car garage on corner lot near bus line.

Deposit equal to one month' rent

NO PETS PLEASE

PLEASE CALL DEBBIE TO VIEW @ 206-999-0336
Debbie@northpacificproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2853523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Magnolia Blvd W have any available units?
3446 Magnolia Blvd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3446 Magnolia Blvd W currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Magnolia Blvd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Magnolia Blvd W pet-friendly?
No, 3446 Magnolia Blvd W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3446 Magnolia Blvd W offer parking?
Yes, 3446 Magnolia Blvd W offers parking.
Does 3446 Magnolia Blvd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3446 Magnolia Blvd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Magnolia Blvd W have a pool?
No, 3446 Magnolia Blvd W does not have a pool.
Does 3446 Magnolia Blvd W have accessible units?
Yes, 3446 Magnolia Blvd W has accessible units.
Does 3446 Magnolia Blvd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3446 Magnolia Blvd W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3446 Magnolia Blvd W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3446 Magnolia Blvd W does not have units with air conditioning.
