Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

3402 21st Ave W Available 05/08/19 Magnolia Townhouse - Available May 8th! Gorgeous three bedroom Magnolia townhouse with easy access to bus lines, Rapid Ride, Downtown Seattle, Queen Anne, and Ballard. Brazilian-cherry hardwoods throughout the main level. Large gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and breakfast bar. One bedroom/office on the entry level. Two additional bedrooms on the third level. Each bedroom has its own attached full bath. Other features include private deck, gas fireplace, and attached one car garage. Washer/Dryer. Enjoy close proximity to Discovery Park, restaurants, and shopping. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #magnoliarental #forleasemagnolia



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2760381)