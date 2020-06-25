All apartments in Seattle
3402 21st Ave W

3402 21st Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

3402 21st Ave W, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
3402 21st Ave W Available 05/08/19 Magnolia Townhouse - Available May 8th! Gorgeous three bedroom Magnolia townhouse with easy access to bus lines, Rapid Ride, Downtown Seattle, Queen Anne, and Ballard. Brazilian-cherry hardwoods throughout the main level. Large gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and breakfast bar. One bedroom/office on the entry level. Two additional bedrooms on the third level. Each bedroom has its own attached full bath. Other features include private deck, gas fireplace, and attached one car garage. Washer/Dryer. Enjoy close proximity to Discovery Park, restaurants, and shopping. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #magnoliarental #forleasemagnolia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2760381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 21st Ave W have any available units?
3402 21st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 21st Ave W have?
Some of 3402 21st Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 21st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3402 21st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 21st Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3402 21st Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3402 21st Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3402 21st Ave W offers parking.
Does 3402 21st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 21st Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 21st Ave W have a pool?
No, 3402 21st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3402 21st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3402 21st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 21st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 21st Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
