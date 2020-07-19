3249 SW Raymond St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom + Den Home in the Award-Winning High Point Community of West Seattle! - You will fall in love with this charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in West Seattles High Point community! The entry is conveniently located on the main level, via a lovely covered porch! The main level boasts a chef's kitchen, complete with porcelain counters, stainless steel appliances and a gas range! You can easily relax and entertain in the well-appointed dining area and living room with a cozy gas fireplace.



The washer/dryer closet is located between two luxurious upper level Master Suites with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Enjoy added storage space with the 1.5 car attached garage, as well as a bonus den room in the basement that could easily be converted to office space or whatever your heart desires!



Located just behind the High Point Library and half a block to Metro stops, this location couldnt be more ideal, just minutes from the vibrant West Seattle scene, as well as a short drive into the heart of Downtown Seattle!



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.



Property Manager: Josiah Allen

Property Status: Available after 7/22



#4051



(RLNE4953980)