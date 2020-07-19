All apartments in Seattle
3249 SW Raymond St

3249 Southwest Raymond Street · No Longer Available
Location

3249 Southwest Raymond Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom + Den Home in the Award-Winning High Point Community of West Seattle! - You will fall in love with this charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in West Seattles High Point community! The entry is conveniently located on the main level, via a lovely covered porch! The main level boasts a chef's kitchen, complete with porcelain counters, stainless steel appliances and a gas range! You can easily relax and entertain in the well-appointed dining area and living room with a cozy gas fireplace.

The washer/dryer closet is located between two luxurious upper level Master Suites with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Enjoy added storage space with the 1.5 car attached garage, as well as a bonus den room in the basement that could easily be converted to office space or whatever your heart desires!

Located just behind the High Point Library and half a block to Metro stops, this location couldnt be more ideal, just minutes from the vibrant West Seattle scene, as well as a short drive into the heart of Downtown Seattle!

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.

Property Manager: Josiah Allen
Property Status: Available after 7/22

#4051

(RLNE4953980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 SW Raymond St have any available units?
3249 SW Raymond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249 SW Raymond St have?
Some of 3249 SW Raymond St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 SW Raymond St currently offering any rent specials?
3249 SW Raymond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 SW Raymond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3249 SW Raymond St is pet friendly.
Does 3249 SW Raymond St offer parking?
Yes, 3249 SW Raymond St offers parking.
Does 3249 SW Raymond St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3249 SW Raymond St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 SW Raymond St have a pool?
No, 3249 SW Raymond St does not have a pool.
Does 3249 SW Raymond St have accessible units?
No, 3249 SW Raymond St does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 SW Raymond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3249 SW Raymond St does not have units with dishwashers.
