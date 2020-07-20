All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM

3246 Conkling Pl W

3246 Conkling Place West · No Longer Available
Location

3246 Conkling Place West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Queen Anne House - This beautiful Queen Anne home is a mix of old world charm and stunning updates. The home features a spacious living room that opens into a dining room with Cascade views. There are 3 bedrooms and a 4th room that can be either an office or bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The thoughtfully renovated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and a full pantry. Lots of storage available in the home and free-standing garage. Landscaped exterior with private outdoor courtyard - perfect for entertaining!

Features Include:
3 bedrooms + Den/Bonus Room/4th Bedroom
2 bathrooms - 1 full, 1 spa
Approximately 2940 sq ft
Cascade mountain views
Hardwood floors, carpet and tile throughout
Beautifully updated kitchen with eating nook
Stainless steel appliances
Gas range & Bosch dishwasher
Washer and dryer
Beautiful fenced yard with raised garden beds
Yard care included
Detached garage
Small dog negotiable
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Rent is negotiable with a longer lease term

Rent $4300
Deposit $4300

Located in this spectacular Queen Anne neighborhood with easy access to downtown Seattle and many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3432217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

