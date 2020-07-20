3246 Conkling Pl W

Amenities

Queen Anne House - This beautiful Queen Anne home is a mix of old world charm and stunning updates. The home features a spacious living room that opens into a dining room with Cascade views. There are 3 bedrooms and a 4th room that can be either an office or bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The thoughtfully renovated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and a full pantry. Lots of storage available in the home and free-standing garage. Landscaped exterior with private outdoor courtyard - perfect for entertaining!



Features Include:

3 bedrooms + Den/Bonus Room/4th Bedroom

2 bathrooms - 1 full, 1 spa

Approximately 2940 sq ft

Cascade mountain views

Hardwood floors, carpet and tile throughout

Beautifully updated kitchen with eating nook

Stainless steel appliances

Gas range & Bosch dishwasher

Washer and dryer

Beautiful fenced yard with raised garden beds

Yard care included

Detached garage

Small dog negotiable

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Rent is negotiable with a longer lease term



Rent $4300

Deposit $4300



Located in this spectacular Queen Anne neighborhood with easy access to downtown Seattle and many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



No Cats Allowed



